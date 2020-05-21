The National Party will find out just how much the recent turbulence over its leadership has cost it when a crucial new poll lands.

The 1 News Colmar Brunton poll is the second public poll to be released this week following a Newshub Reid Research poll on Monday which sparked a leadership challenge against Simon Bridges by MP Todd Muller.

MPs have been summonsed back to Wellington in a recess week after Bridges called an emergency caucus at midday Friday to settle the matter.

In the Newshub poll, National dropped almost 13 points to just 30.6 per cent while Labour rocketed up to 56.5 per cent following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Tonight's poll was taken a week later from Saturday May 16 until Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent a day promoting the Budget's domestic tourism package in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner.

A triple-whammy of events was in play: The post-Budget glow for the Government, the end of the Covid-19 level three days, and National's own leadership turbulence.

As Bridges contended with the leadership challenge, Ardern was on her first visit since the Covid-19 lockdown began, visiting Rotorua to promote the Budget's tourism package.

The poll is the first poll since the Budget when the Government announced a $50 billion Covid-19 response package, including wage subsidy extensions, state house construction plans and further help for sectors hit by the crisis.

The last Colmar Brunton political poll was taken before Covid-19 hit in February and had National in a position to secure the Government benches with the support of the Act Party. National was on 46 per cent while Labour was on 41 per cent.

Bridges was at 11 per cent as preferred Prime Minister while Ardern was well above him on 42 per cent.

Leadership turbulence

National's leadership turbulence started on Monday night after the Newshub Reid Research poll results galvanised those MPs who were concerned about Bridges.

After reports a no-confidence vote was planned, Bridges went into the media to say he was facing a challenge. Muller then announced he would be challenging Bridges for the role – a vote that will take place at midday tomorrow.

It's understood Muller is running on a ticket with Auckland Central MP and former minister Nikki Kaye - who has twice beaten Jacinda Ardern for the seat.

Long-time leadership aspirant Judith Collins has ruled herself out of the race.

National Party MPs started arriving in the capital ahead of tomorrow's showdown for the leadership challenge. While Muller is yet to make any public statement at all about his bid, Bridges seemed to remain confident this afternoon.

He quipped on a Tourism Industry Association conference Zoom today that "sad for you, I think you'll still be seeing a lot of me" after TIA head Chris Roberts acknowledged that vote.