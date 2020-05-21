You can go out for a long-awaited cocktail or beer tonight - but bars, clubs and wine bars will look a little different.

Ten days ago, bars watched their restaurant and cafe cousins reopen, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned bars their standard settings would spread the coronavirus easily.

The delay has hit bar owners hard. One Wellington bar owner says the strict rules meant bars were only allowed to be "the poor cousins of restaurants".



But those reopening for the first time in nearly two months can only do so under strict rules: customers must be seated, separated and a single server must provide table service.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield earlier said people should support the businesses that open for the main purpose of serving drinks, rather than food, as they reopen.

He asked the public to give their correct details to the bars and restaurants they visited, should they need to be contacted in case of an outbreak of the virus.

Bars, clubs and wine bars can all open from Thursday. Photo / Babiche Martens

But Bloomfield warned that today was not the day to try out "any new dance moves" you might've learned during lockdown.

Take a seat instead, and if you're at Dunedin's cocktail bar Toast, try out the "Bloomfield" cocktail named after the man himself.

The ingredients of the whisky-based cocktail with a hint a cinnamon were decided on in a Facebook promotion, with just the garnish left to vote on.

Ladies and Gentlemen may we present to you the final installment of our Build a Bloomfield series! You asked for... Posted by Toast Bar, Dunedin on Thursday, 14 May 2020