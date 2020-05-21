An Air Force plane has landed without incident in Auckland after a mid-flight scare.

A P3K-2 Orion of the Royal New Zealand Air Force was circling the NZAF Base in Auckland after an indicator in the cockpit suggested the aircraft might have had an issue with its landing gear.

Visual checks were carried out from the ground and the crew followed the correct procedures to enable the aircraft to land.

READ MORE:

• Budget 2020: Defence spending locks in $1bn Air Force upgrade

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Air Force swoop detects fishers during lockdown

• Defence Force van stolen from Ohakea Air Force base

• Defence Force holds adventurous training camp at Taupō Airport

Advertisement

There were no injuries.

Fire crews at the base were on standby as is normal practice for an event of this type.

Air Force staff will carry out an investigation into the incident.