A man shot dead by police in Taranaki yesterday after reportedly brandishing a firearm at officers was Allan Neville Rowe.

The 54-year-old was shot yesterday afternoon on Mamaku Rd, off State Highway 3.

A witness earlier said Rowe had earlier been "storming around" after a row with his partner.

The dead man was well known in Waitara and regarded as a talented sportsman, the witness said.

Central District Commander Superintendent Chris de Wattignar yesterday said about police received a call at 3.40pm that a male had left a property in a distressed state possibly with a firearm.

Shortly after police located a car parked and partly hidden.

They called out to anyone in the car and when no one emerged, they went closer, de Wattignar said.

It was then a male appeared in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

De Wattignar said the man was challenged to get out of the vehicle. He then presented a firearm at the police officers, police said.

He failed to put the firearm down and police shot him, de Wattingar said.

He was removed from the vehicle and first aid given immediately but died by the time an ambulance arrived.

Police located a cut down .22 rifle dropped by the male outside the vehicle.

De Wattignar said it was an extremely distressing incident for all concerned.

Four officers attending the incident have been given downtime for 10 days, he said.

De Wattignar couldn't say how many shots were fired.

Nor could he comment on the man's mental state, other than saying police had received reports he was in distress.

Police today said Rowe's body was removed from the scene and blessed by local kaumatua.

Police said they will continue to provide support to his family at this difficult time.

"The scene examination will continue at Mamaku Rd tomorrow, with a scene guard in place overnight, and the road remains closed to through traffic," police said.

A contractor who was working at the man's house yesterday said the man had an argument with his partner.

"He was just kind of storming around," the man told Stuff.

The man threw something on to the back of the contractor's truck.

"The next minute my truck is driving straight past me. I said 'what are you doing' and he just gave me the thumbs up and drove off."

The partner told the contractor she was on the phone to the mental health crisis team. Police arrived at the property a short time later.

Waitara Community Board deputy chairman Joe Rauner told Stuff the dead man had played rugby league for the Waitara Bears and Taranaki Sharks.

"The town is a little bit shocked at the moment, it's the last thing that we need.

"He's a guy who just keeps to himself, away from everybody and does his own thing."