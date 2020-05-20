Search efforts will continue overnight for two trampers missing in the Tasman district, with a large drone deployed to create a heat map of the entire valley system.

Locals Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both aged 23, set off near the Anatori River carpark on May 9 and have yet to return.

Senior constable David Cogger told Newstalk ZB three search parties were deployed into the river catchment area today.

"We have been searching from the river mouth up into the high country," Cogger said.

A dog team accompanied one of those search teams, he added.

"We have had numerous footprints and numerous clues but nothing concrete - or nothing that is definite at this stage."

But Cogger said they had been "very keyed in" on tracing the pair's movements.

On May 12, at 16 minutes past midday there was a text sent by O'Connor saying she was "safe and happy" in the bush, he said.

A large team had also been speaking to members of the public who had been camping at Nikau Point, as there had been a large gathering there before the pair headed into the mountains.

"They were last seen with big packs consistent with having a lot of food onboard, good gear."

That combined with the qualifications and experience O'Connor had "put her in good stead".

O'Connor, who worked at Abel Tasman Kayaks, knew the area well.

Reynolds was also a competent outdoors person, he said.

Cogger said the weather had been good with no rain since May 3 - "rivers are very low".

It was historically a large gold mining area, with active gold claims so there has been a lot of earth moving, but no actual known hazards, he said.

"We don't know of anything untoward or of concern to the searchers or to Dion and Jess in that environment."