Firefighting assistance is coming from far afield after a Balclutha commercial shed, containing flammable liquids, went up in flames.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were called to the scene at Barr St at 9.50am today.

On arrival the shed was "well involved in fire", he said.

Six crews were at the scene at 10.30am battling the blaze, however three more were on their way.

One of those includes a command unit from Dunedin.

The shed contains flammable materials including petrol and acetylene.

There had been one small initial explosion but nothing since, he said.

There had also been no reports of injury.

He urged members of the public to stay from the scene, which had been cordoned off by police.