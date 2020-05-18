Police have charged a man in relation to a fatal crash that killed an off duty officer in February.

Constable Naomi McRae was involved a serious crash in Karaka on February 13.

The 35-year old was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition at the time and placed on life support, but later died.

An Auckland 61-year-old man now faces two charges: careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury, a police statement said.

The 61-year-old will appear in the Papakura District Court on May 28.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says Naomi's family and colleagues continue to be supported.

"Naomi was well respected member of the police whānau here in Counties Manukau and her passing has deeply affected a number of her colleagues.

"As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further at this stage."

Earlier, Rogers said McRae was well loved and respected by her colleagues across the district.

"Naomi's tragic passing has deeply affected a number of staff and friends in the police whānau."

McRae was working in Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke - family harm team, where she worked with a number of vulnerable victims toward reducing the impact of family harm, Rogers said.

McRae's family were at her side as she died.

A keen runner, she was preparing for the upcoming Boston Marathon in April and had competed in a number of equestrian competitions.

"Naomi had run a number of marathons in the past, including running the New York Marathon for charity," Rogers said.

McRae had worked in Counties Manukau since graduating from Police College in 2014.