Air New Zealand has told staff it plans to slash 300 engineering and maintenance jobs as part of downsizing, union E tū says.

Workers were told of the plans on Friday, the union says.

In response, union members are calling for the company to bring back work sent offshore to Singapore in 2015 to protect jobs in New Zealand.

The news follows plans to cut about 300 pilot roles, with the 900 remaining taking a 30 per cent pay cut for the next nine months.

Advertisement

E tū delegate and licensed aircraft engineer in Christchurch Peter Lees said the company needed to do everything possible to save the high-skilled jobs.

"Our engineers produce work recognised around the world as being of the highest quality and take their responsibility to look after passengers very seriously."

E tū negotiation specialist Paul Graham said bringing skilled jobs back to New Zealand was the right thing to do.

"Sending work offshore where labour standards are lower was never the responsible move," Graham said.

Attempts to discuss the issue had been rebuffed by management, he said.

"They do not want to discuss the alternatives and are ignoring the insights and abilities of experienced engineers. It breaks their commitment to proper engagement with their workforce."

Following last week's Budget focus on saving jobs, and with the $900 million in public funding Air New Zealand has received due to Covid-19 impacts, the company needed to play its part as national carrier, Graham said.

"It's clear that Air New Zealand is not on the path to rebuilding better, and that needs to change."

Advertisement

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said there were no plans to bring engineering work - which was sent offshore in June 2015 - back to New Zealand.

"We only have a handful of engineers working for us offshore. We are still working through the consultation process so I'm unable to provide any further detail at this stage."