A Lower Hutt man has been charged with attempting to murder his mother during the lockdown.

The Naenae resident, who has interim name suppression, appeared by audio visual link in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning.

The 24-year-old was earlier charged with wounding a female complainant with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on April 10.

That charge has now been upgraded to attempted murder by stabbing or cutting.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Defence lawyer Louise Sziranyi said the complainant was the man's mother, who was "the most supportive whānau member" he had.

"The defence will be that he was unwell at the time," she said.

A mental health report showed he had mental health issues, she said.

The alleged offending happened "within a close familial relationship" in the family home.

The man also faces a charge of indecent assault on another woman on March 14.

No pleas have been entered yet.

He was remanded to the High Court at Wellington to appear later this month.