One person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a serious house fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the scene, located on Strathfield Ave in Dallington, at 9.17pm on Sunday night.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Brent Dunn said initial reports were sketchy and when crews got to the property the garage was well ablaze.

"One person has been taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. They are in a moderate condition," Dunn said.

He said the fire, which had spread through a large three-car garage, had been extinguished thanks to three crews who were sent out.

The cause of the fire will be investigated on Monday.