New Zealand continues to edge closer to stamping out Covid-19, with only 45 active cases.

Of the country's 1499 total cases, 96 per cent have now recovered.

In the last week, five new cases of Covid-19 emerged, the most recently revealed to be a preschool-aged boy from Canterbury.

The pre-schooler is linked to Christchurch's Rosewood rest home cluster as a household contact of an earlier case.

Two people remain in hospital, neither of which are in an intensive care unit. The death toll is 21 - the same as last week.

Cases by location:

The regions which still have active cases are Waitemata, Auckland, Manukau, Waikato, Hawke's Bay, Mid-Central, Nelson Marlborough, Canterbury and Southern.

New Zealand's two hospitalised patients are in Auckland Hospital and Middlemore Hospital.

Waitematā district health board has both the most recorded overall cases with 236 people and the highest number of current active cases with 18 people.

Southern DHB has recorded 216 cases, it only has one active case.

Number of cases in each DHB:

• Waitematā: 18 active, 215 recovered, 3 dead. Total: 236

• Canterbury: 6 active, 146 recovered, 12 dead. Total: 164

• Waikato: 6 active, 181 recovered, 1 dead. Total: 188

• Hawke's Bay: 5 active, 39 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 44

• Auckland: 4 active, 174 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 178

• Counties Manukau: 3 active, 124 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 127

• Mid Central: 1 active, 31 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 32

• Nelson Marlborough: 1 active, 48 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 49

• Southern: 1 active, 213 recovered, 2 dead. Total: 216

• Bay of Plenty: 0 active, 47 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 47

• Capital and Coast: 0 active, 93 recovered, 2 dead. Total: 95

• Hutt Valley: 0 active, 20 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 20

• Lakes: 0 active, 16 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 16

• Northland: 0 active, 28 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 28

• South Canterbury: 0 active, 17 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 17

• Tairāwhiti: 0 active, 4 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 4

• Taranaki: 0 active, 16 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 16

• Wairarapa: 0 active, 8 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 8

• West Coast: 0 active, 4 recovered, 1 dead. Total: 5

• Whanganui: 0 active, 9 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 9

Total cases by age:

• 0 to 9: 2 active, 34 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 36

• 10 to 19: 2 active, 119 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 121

• 20 to 29: 7 active, 351 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 358

• 30 to 39: 9 active, 220 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 229

• 40 to 49: 5 active, 215 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 220

• 50 to 59: 5 active, 240 recovered, 0 dead. Total: 245

• 60 to 69: 3 active, 168 recovered, 3 dead. Total: 174

• 70 to 79: 3 active, 67 recovered, 7 dead. Total: 77

• 80 to 89: 7 active, 16 recovered, 7 dead. Total: 30

• 90+: 2 active, 3 recovered, 4 dead. Total: 9

Cases by gender

Female: 833 (56 percent)

Male: 665 (44 percent)

Not specified: 1

Cases by ethnicity

European/Other: 1059 (71 percent)

Asian: 186 (12 percent)

Māori: 126 (8 percent)

Pacific Peoples: 81 (5 percent)

Middle Eastern / Latin American / African: 32 (2 percent)

Unknown: 15 (1 percent)

Transmission

There are five types of transmission in New Zealand:

• Imported cases (with a reported history of international travel within 14 days of onset): 38 percent

• Imported related case (that have a reported link to an overseas acquired case): 31 percent

• Locally acquired cases, epidemiological linked: 25 percent

• Locally acquired cases, unknown source: 5 percent

• Source under investigation: <1 percent

Clusters:

Sixteen significant clusters remain in New Zealand. These are groups of 10 or more people hat have connected through transmission and who aren't all part of the same bubble.

Clusters include probable and confirmed cases.

A cluster is considered closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days) from the date when all cases complete isolation.

All clusters are being investigated and managed by public health officials, the ministry of health says.

Here are the 16 clusters:

• Bluff wedding: 98 overall cases, 92 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

• Marist College, Auckland: 96 overall cases, 96 recovered, unknown origin

• Matamata bar: 77 overall cases, 75 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

• Rosewood Rest Home, Christchurch: 56 overall cases, 39 recovered, unknown origin

• St Margaret's Rest Home, Auckland: 50 overall cases, 31 recovered, unknown origin

• World Hereford Conference, Queenstown: 39 overall cases, 39 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

• Stag party, Auckland: 39 overall cases, 39 recovered, unknown origin

• Community, Auckland: 30 overall cases, 30 recovered, unknown origin

• Ruby Princess Cruise Ship, Hawke's Bay: 24 overall cases, 19 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

• George Manning retirement village, Christchurch: 19 overall cases, 19 recovered, unknown origin

• Wellington group which travelled to the US: 16 overall cases, 16 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

• Auckland group which travelled to the US: 16 overall cases, 15 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

• Waikato rest home: 15 overall cases, 13 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

• Community, Christchurch: 14 overall cases, 14 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

• Auckland rest home: 13 overall cases, 12 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

• Wellington wedding: 13 overall cases, 13 recovered, linked to overseas exposure

