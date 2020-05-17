A man and woman have been arrested after a dramatic police chase that began in Rotorua and ended near Tokoroa.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers pursued a vehicle continuously late last night as it fled from Rotorua and eventually stopped in Kinleith, 54 kilometres away.

The spokeswoman said a vehicle had been seen driving in a dangerous manner in the Rotorua area about 11.45pm.

When the vehicle was signalled to stop by police, the driver allegedly fled and police gave chase.

Advertisement

The spokeswoman confirmed, "we were in pursuit the whole time".

The vehicle eventually stopped in the Kinleith area, and the occupant and driver of the vehicle allegedly tried running away.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop and driving in a dangerous manner and is due to to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

The woman, a 28-year-old, had a warrant for her arrest and is also due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.