Police are treating a sudden death in Ōtaki yesterday as a homicide.

Emergency services were called to a Mill Rd address about 7.40pm yesterday, where a man in his 50s was reportedly injured.

Despite receiving medical treatment, he died at the scene. A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow.

A scene examination by police and ESR has been ongoing today, and is expected to continue into tomorrow.

Police confirmed they were treating the death as a homicide.