Two people have been taken to hospital after an incident on Auckland's North Shore.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they had received a report of a "serious assault" at an address on Shakespeare Rd, Milford, at about 4.20pm.

The Herald had earlier been contacted by a reader claiming they had seen a badly injured teen near Milford Primary School, with the person being covered in blood.

The Herald was also told that the injured person had a chest wound.

The police spokesperson couldn't confirm those details but said: "One person was reported to have sustained serious injuries and another person was reported to have sustained moderate injuries.

"They were both transported to hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances."