Emergency services in Hawke's Bay are on the scene of a serious crash after two vehicles collided on State Highway 5 near Te Pohue.

Details of the incident were limited but police said initial indications were that motorists had suffered serious injuries.

Police were first alerted to the crash about 3.15pm and the road had since been closed, police said in a statement.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reported the crash took place north of Te Pohue Loop Rd.

The serious crash unit was en route to conduct an investigation into the crash, NZTA said on Twitter.

More to come.