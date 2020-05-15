National MP Chris Bishop has kept his word and has appeared on social media rocking a new mullet look - all for charity.

The Hutt South MP was challenged to sport a mudflap and Bishop has decided to use the opportunity to raise money for Good Bitches Baking.

"A couple of weeks ago when I was mulling over finally being able to get a haircut at the end of lockdown, a Facebook commenter asked how many likes it would take for me to get a mullet. I said 1000 likes - and you can guess what happened next!", Bishop wrote.

"To honour my commitment and celebrate the start of level 2, I'm taking the opportunity to raise some money for the team at Good Bitches Baking. They do excellent work in the community, brightening the days of Kiwis in need."

A couple of weeks ago when I was mulling over finally being able to get a haircut at the end of lockdown, a Facebook... Posted by Chris Bishop on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Bishop has kept his word, sharing a photo of himself having a mullet. (He may have cheated with extensions).

"Business in the front, party in the back. #bishmullet," he captioned the photo.

Even though it was all for a good cause, Kiwis don't seem to like his new look.

Well done, although I feel I should donate to have you get rid of it. — Greg Cole (@greg_a_cole) May 14, 2020

Achy-breaky-fashion-mistakey — Simon Beattie (@SimonBeattie2) May 14, 2020

Later on, Bishop made a tongue in cheek dig at NZ First MP and minister Tracey Martin, who he has repeatedly told his followers has blocked him on Twitter.

"Tracey Martin might have blocked me on Twitter but she just told @NZParliament she thinks I'm a good looking man and loves the mullet," he wrote.

Tracey Martin might have blocked me on twitter but she just told @NZParliament she thinks I’m a good looking man and loves the mullet — Christopher Bishop (@cjsbishop) May 15, 2020

Bishop isn't the only MP to hit the headlines with their hairline during lockdown.

Act leader David Seymour, who had been nurturing a magnificent mane of lockdown hair, bid farewell to the mop top before his appearance in the House for today's Budget debate.

Seymour - re-named "Disco Dave" by Sideswipe after The Simpson's Disco Stu - was sporting a very different look when he fronted the cameras yesterday.

A parody account on Twitter that has followed the brief but spectacular career of Seymour's hair said that the MP's locks had "experienced significant negative growth".

Big hair don’t care pic.twitter.com/gP4AbRsFyD — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) May 7, 2020