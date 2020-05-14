In political terms it was a "stinging rebuke". In young people parlance it was a "sick burn".

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters got snippy with National leader Simon Bridges in the House today, saying he needed to use the first day of level 2 to "get a haircut and get a real job".

Peters shot back at Bridges' comments about the Government being likely to push up taxes, saying National in 2009 had promised no new taxes and then increased GST.

He clashed often during his speech with National MPs and Act leader David Seymour, who laughed when Peters accidentally said "1909" instead of "2009".

Jousting with some youthful detractors, Peters hit back with "Snapchat that sunshine" before launching into an impression of Robert Muldoon and slurring "I'll be around long after you're gone son."

He mentioned the $3b set aside for infrastructure, adding the Government under-promised and over-delivered.

He said the "new normal" in a Covid world was about focusing on New Zealand, and "owning as much as we possibly can" rather than sell to offshore investors.

Winston Peters took aim at Simon Bridges' hair. Photo / Pool

Peters also used his speech to suggest a Covid commemorative medal for services to communities, for doctors, nurses or community leaders who have "helped keep our team of five million safe".

Earlier this week, Winston Peters told The Hits hosts Jono and Ben that his hair had been managed with scissors at home during lockdown.

"I had this haircut with the kitchen scissors," Peters admitted.

"I've been saving some serious money. This is my second haircut since lockdown."

He also shared some tips about wearing ties - the secret to keeping people's attention on what you are saying is to wear your tie slightly askew.

Why? Because when people have found something about your appearance that's slightly imperfect, they'll stop focusing on what you look like.

"You organise the imperfection yourself," Peters explained.