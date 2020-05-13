Wellington police have identified the body found in Evans Bay inlet yesterday.

He was a 45-year-old man from the Wellington area.

The Police National Dive Squad has been at the site of the recovery today and have found a number of items, which are now also being examined.

"We are currently working with the family of the deceased to offer support, investigating the circumstances, and looking to establish his movements leading up to his death," detective senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said.

"We welcome any information from the public who may have seen anything in the Evans Bay area in the days leading up to Tuesday, or anything that may assist our inquiries."

The man is described as Māori, approximately 185cm tall, and of slim build.

Anyone who has seen a man fitting this description in the Evans Bay area in the days leading up to May 12, or who has seen any items of discarded clothing on the shoreline is urged to contact police.

Police are asking for help from the public as they piece together what has happened.