A leading economist says Covid-19 will impact the economy by $3 billion a month every month the country is in alert level 1.

The Epidemic Response Committee is this morning hearing from a range of economic experts.

Bagrie Economics chief economist Cameron Bagrie said that at alert level one, the economy will take a bigger hit than the height of the GFC.

This is despite the fact the economy will be operating at 95 per cent.

He said tomorrow's Budget is going to be critical.

"The numbers are going horrible."

Cameron Bagrie says at alert level one the economy is taking a bigger hit than the height of the GFC. — Hamish Rutherford (@oneforthedr) May 12, 2020

He is forecasting Government deficits in excess of $30 billion next year, with Government debt exploding to $180 billion in five years.

Current debt levels are roughly $60 billion.

He pointed out that New Zealand's debt level is very low at the moment. And even if debt does rise to $180 billion, that's still better than most other economies around the world.

"That is a liability on the next generation, ie our kids, because they're the ones who will have to pay it back."

But taking on more debt to fix the problem is the right thing to do, he said, adding that interest rates have never been lower.

"We do have one hell of a fiscal repair job," Bagrie.

He said its clear retirement age will need to go up as a result of Covid-19.

Other initiatives will been needed as well – but he warned the Government against "throwing money around like confetti" and to make sure the money it does spend is good quality spending.

Of more concern, however, is what he called the "unravelling of globalisation".

That's bad news for New Zealand, he said, given how the country is a trading nation depending on other countries.

Meanwhile, he said the Government needs to make financial literacy compulsory in school so people are ready for the next recession.

He said he would like to see the wage subsidy extended, and taken up to the level of the minimum wage. But he said it should be a loan, rather than a handout.

Going forward, he said banks need to step up – as to property managers. He said if landlords can give their tenants rent holiday, they should.

Councils need to step up with more spending as well.

"The big need to be helping the small," adding that no councils should be increasing rates.

'Can you be trusted?'

National Iwi Chairs Forum spokesman Rahui Papa said there was a "growing feeling" that the efforts of the Government are undermining iwi.

He cited the public health response bill, which he said "smacks of discrimination" – for example, the way police are allowed to enter Marae under the new rules.

Papa said there should have been more consolation with iwi.

He said many Maori are upset with the rules around tangi – which have been curtailed under the level 2 rules.

Committee chair Simon Bridges asked if he thought iwi "could be trusted" to follow the rules.

Papa said the nannies and kaumatua ruled the marae.

"We don't need the Ministry of health to regulate our tangi on our marae."

The limit of 10 people at a tangi is "ludicrous", Papa said.

He said Maori can be trusted to gather safely.

Meanwhile, he said iwi have shovel-ready projects that the Government should priorities.

At the end of the day, Papa said iwi must be involved in the economic response going forward.

Budget eve

Finance Minister Grant Robertson had been expected to address the committee, after economists and fiscal experts are questioned by MPs, but withdrew this morning.

The committee meeting comes on the eve of tomorrow's budget release, which will be the third delivered by Robertson.

He has said it's going to be a "budget like no other," given the enormous economic and fiscal pressures created by Covid-19.

Many billions of dollars of new spending are expected to be announced, on top of the more than $20 billion which has already been allocated and spent to fight Covid-19 and cushion the economic blow.

New Zealand is widely expected to slip into a recession.

National Leader, and Epidemic Response Committee Chairman, Simon Bridges, said an economic recovery plan is of "immense importance".

"The committee will be hearing submissions from respected economists who can paint a picture of what we're facing and how we can start rebuilding."

Today, the committee will hear from:

• Bagrie Economics chief economist Cameron Bagrie

• National Iwi Chairs Forum spokesman Rahui Papa

• PwC New Zealand partner Geof Nightingale

• Independent economist Michel Reddell

• Tailrisk Economics principal economist Ian Harrison

Finance Minister Grant Robertson

Robertson is expected to be pressed on details of the budget, ahead of its release, by committee members.

Bridges said that the Epidemic Response Committee continues to have an important role to play in New Zealand's response to Covid-19.

"As we start trying to climb out of the deep economic hole we find ourselves in it is important we make sure our response is up to the challenge and is ensuring the best future for all New Zealanders."