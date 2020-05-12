Wellington Zoo is set to reopen next week, with free entry until the end of June.

The zoo has been closed to the public under levels 4 and 3 of the coronavirus lockdown.

With support from Wellington City Council, the zoo will reopen on Monday.

"We've really missed our Wellington community and we know many have missed being able to visit the animals and people of Wellington Zoo," said chief executive Karen Fifield.

Advertisement

"It's fantastic that we will be reopening soon for free, so all Wellington families can enjoy a visit to the zoo with their loved ones and friends."

The zoo will be free with a pre-booked online ticket until June 30.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

All visitors will be required to book a timed ticket before arriving at the zoo, to provide a contactless experience.

This would also help limit the number of visitors in the zoo and assist with contact tracing. Visitors will have the choice of either a morning or an afternoon visit to the zoo.

"The Zoo will be operating differently under level 2 to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff and animals," Fifield said.

‌

"People will be able to visit the zoo and engage with our animals and people but we won't be delivering our popular animal talks or Animal Close Encounters for now. We've put new processes in at the zoo's entrance, and have increased cleaning procedures and provided additional hand sanitiser throughout the zoo.

"As a large, outdoor space, the zoo is an ideal place for our community to begin revisiting outside their homes. As long as our visitors are feeling well and are not in self-isolation, visiting the zoo is a great chance to get outside, spend some time with friends, whānau and the amazing animals."

Advertisement

Bookings will be available via the zoo's website from midday tomorrow.