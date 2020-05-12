Desperately need a haircut at 12.01am on Thursday morning? Head to Birkenhead, where the barbers will open their doors as level 2 begins.

At least three of the village's barbers will open one minute after midnight and remain open until the early hours of the morning, customers pending.

Kae Condon, head of the Birkenhead Village Town Centre Association, said a desperate local came up with the idea.

"He said, 'All the local places with be busy when I'm going to work and then closed when I finish, meaning I have to wait until Saturday at least - and I look like Bob Marley.'"

All hairdressers and barbers ground to a halt under level 4 and 3 restrictions, with a boom expected in the business of haircuts as the alert level lowers.

And with barbers traditionally only taking walk-ins, relying on foot traffic, appointments haven't been made or rescheduled like they have at a hairdressers.

But it won't be the trim that you're used to - hairdressers will have to don the appropriate protective equipment, maintain good hygiene and minimise contact as much as possible.

"All of the hairdressers and barbers will have to wear masks but it's optional that the client does," Condon said.

"Customers have to be seated one metre apart and all of the tools, equipment and chairs have to be sanitised.

"Payment has to be contactless if possible, or the Eftpos machine has to be regularly sanitised."

One of the trio, The Barber Shop Co., will have barbers in from the start of level 2 and will reopen the shop at 6am for those needing a tidy-up before heading back to work.

Barber Tomi Cvetanovski is planning to down lots of coffee and sugar to keep him awake for the big reopen just after midnight.

"I'm not sure what to expect, but we'll have lots of work coming up," he said.

"There'll be a maximum of two barbers and two customers inside at one time and the others will have to wait outside."

Condon said she hoped business would pick up for the Birkenhead barbers at level 2.

"They've all adapted to what the community wants and needs and they all deserve success, each and every one of them."

Home hack jobs

Herald

readers unable to wait a second longer to have their long locks chopped took the job - and their lob - into their own hands.

Anna Roughton hair after a home chop during Covid-19 lock down May 2020 picture supplied anna_roughton@hotmail.com

Anna Roughton found herself clutching a ball of her chopped hair after a home cut and Sam Steer brought back the mullet, aptly styled by his partner Stacee Runga.

Sam Steer's mullet made a comeback during level 4. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Marc in Invercargill is counting down the hours until he can get a touch up, as is Candice, who was less than impressed when he flatmate gave her hair the snip with her mane still tied up in a ponytail.

Marc's unruly hair could do with a tidy-up. Photo / Supplied

"Candice is still not impressed with her layers...I think I'll stick to being a nurse!" flatmate Courtney told The Herald.