A body has been pulled from the water at Evans Bay in Wellington.

Police issued a statement this afternoon saying they were notified at 12.40pm that a body had been located near Evans Bay marina.

The body has been brought ashore and formal identification will now take place.

Police said inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the death and the matter would be referred to the Coroner.

The incident comes just two days after a man aged in his mid-30s drowned while tending to a fishing net close to Petone beach.

His cries for help raised the alarm to those on shore, but emergency services were unable to reach him in time.