The Epidemic Response committee will this morning hear from key players in the tourism sector as well as its minister, Kelvin Davis.

Tourism has been one of the hardest-hit industries of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the borders closed, the industry essentially ground to a halt.

And with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's indications that the borders will stay closed for the foreseeable future, the sector will continue to feel pain.

Committee chairman and National leader Simon Bridges said the impact on the sector has been huge.

"The committee wants to hear about what issues operators are facing so we can look at a way forward for the sector."

MPs will hear from a range of affected businesses and groups, such as NZ Māori Tourism, Sounds Air, Sudima Hotels and Tourism Industry Aotearoa.



"We're heading towards a deep recession and our economic recovery plan is going to be of immense importance," Bridges said.

Today's hearing comes just days before the 2020 budget – or, as Finance Minister Grant Robertson has dubbed it, the "recovery Budget".

Tourism operators and businesses will have high hopes that there will be a support package for them amongst the billions of dollars of new spending likely to be announced.

Committee agenda:

• Pania Tyson-Nathan, chief executive of NZ Maori Tourism 10am – 10.15am

• Eve Lawrence, general manager of Haka Tourism Group 10.15am – 10.30am

• Jeff Alexander, director of Event Impressions 10.30am – 10.45am

• Andrew Crawford, managing director of Sounds Air 10.45am – 11am

• Matt Brady, managing director of Pan Pacific Travel 11am – 11.15am

• Les Morgan, chief operating officer of Sudima Hotels 11.15am – 11.30am

• Chris Roberts, chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa 11.30am – 11.45m

• Kelvin Davis, Tourism Minister 11.45m – 12.05pm



