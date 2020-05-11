A man's cries for help alerted those on the shore of Petone beach that something was wrong, but emergency services were unable to reach him before he drowned.

The man, aged in his mid-30s, died yesterday evening while tending to a fishing net.

He was in a small inflatable boat without a life jacket.

The incident happened quite close to the shore and he was found and recovered by a Westpac Helicopter crew and the Lady Elizabeth IV Police launch.

Sergeant Richard Kennedy said the alarm was raised by people ashore who heard cries for help.

Greater Wellington Regional Council described the incident as tragic and extended sympathy to the man's family.

Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder stressed the importance of always wearing a life jacket.

"This serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of being able to stay afloat if you land in the water.

"In small boats it is easy to accidentally end up in the water, this means a life jacket should be worn.

"Any problems can be compounded by darkness and this also makes it harder for searches to finds boats or people", Nalder said.