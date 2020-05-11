A woman has appeared in the Rotorua District Court this afternoon charged with murder after a man was found dead in a house in Tokoroa at the weekend.

The Tokoroa woman appeared by audiovisual link before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.

She is charged with the murder of Kelvin Kana, 34, on May 10 at Tokoroa.

Judge Hollister-Jones granted counsel Ngaroma Tahana's request for interim name suppression. He did not suppress the victim's name.

Tahana requested the woman be seen by a psychiatric nurse while in custody and said she did not enter a plea.

Judge Hollister-Jones remanded the woman in custody to reappear in the High Court on May 29 at 9am.

Police said earlier in a statement they had launched a homicide investigation today after an incident yesterday.

The man's body was discovered at a property on Moa Pl shortly before 2pm.

Authorities initially said a person had died at the scene after what was described as a "serious incident".

Police confirmed this morning the case was now being treated as a homicide and that a scene examination would be carried out at the house today.

Police said they were talking to witnesses in the area and called for anyone with information to make contact immediately.

"We would like to hear from anyone else who may have information that can assist the investigation.

"Witnesses or anyone who has information who are yet to come forward are urged to contact police on 105."