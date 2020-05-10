Top epidemiologist Michael Baker says New Zealand is not ready to move to level 2 and his advice to the Prime Minister is to "pause for a few more days".

This was because public complacency was a "major problem" at the moment,

Ministers meet at 10.30 this morning for an extended Cabinet meeting to discuss the move out of level 3, and Jacinda Ardern will front media with the decision at 4pm.

Today's decision could see New Zealand move into level 2 as early as Wednesday. It will be broadcast live on nzherald.co.nz and Newstalk ZB.

A full move to level 2 would mean people can hug loved ones outside their bubbles, visit bars and cafes, go shopping and travel domestically. Gatherings of fewer than 100 people will also be allowed if strict distancing rules are followed.

But the Prime Minister has hinted level 2 could be brought in in phases.

That's something Baker has previously supported.

"Thinking logically, you might begin with the most controlled environments, like workplaces and schools, where risk can be minimised."

Then, once officials are sure level 2 was showing signs of success, the Government could loosen restrictions on places like bars and nightclubs, he said.

Baker has been vocal in pushing New Zealand's government to close the borders early in the outbreak and ramp up containment of the virus.

Most recently he's advocated for compulsory masks on public transport and planes. While masks are not thought to protect wearers from getting infected, there's evidence they can stop those wearing them from spreading the virus, through coughing or sneezing, to other people.

