A truck driver is in a critical condition after being trapped for more than four hours after his truck rolled near Rotorua this morning.

Police were notified of a truck that rolled and was in a ditch at 9:33am on the intersection of State Highway 30 and Braemar Rd, Rotoma - between Rotorua and Whakatāne.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the driver was extracted at 2pm, four and a half hours after emergency services were called.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a man was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.