A person has died after their car hit a horse late last night in the Bay of Plenty.

Police received a report of the crash on Te Teko Rd near Edgecumbe about 11:20pm.

A car had struck a horse, police said in a statement. The driver - the sole occupant of the car - died at the scene.

Te Teko Rd remains closed between Okaahu Rd and Powell Rd this morning while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should instead travel via Grieve Rd and/or Otakiri Rd, police said.

The condition of the horse has not yet been reported.