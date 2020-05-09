A man trapped under a tree has been freed and will soon be on his way to hospital.

Emergency services were alerted to the man's plight about 5.30pm, a Southern Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

As well as police and St John Ambulance staff, Owaka and Kaka Pt volunteer firefighters were sent to help following the incident in the Owaka Highway area at Kaka Pt, 20 kilometres south-east of Balclutha.

St John Ambulance couldn't be contacted to confirm the man's condition, but the fire and emergency spokesman said a rescue helicopter had been sent to transport the man to hospital.

"[He's being] stabilised before going to hospital."

Firefighters were still at the scene just before 8pm, the spokesman said.