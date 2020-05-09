Police are warning Kiwis not to flout the law after hordes took to the beach today despite the country still being at alert level 3.

The day started with a "mass" of surfers converging on Wellington's Lyall Bay, and as the weather heated up in Auckland many took to the city's inner bays, not just for their allowed dose of exercise, but to sunbathe and even a children's birthday party.

Scores of people were seen along the shared path on Tāmaki Drive, appearing to show little regard for social distancing measures.

At level 3 people are allowed to head outside for exercise and hit the beach for a swim, but are not supposed to treat it as a social gathering.

A woman at an Auckland bay told TVNZ she was there with a group of 12-year-old boys for her son's birthday, despite knowing it was against the rules.

"We do know we probably are a little borderline with the rules, but are still going ahead anyway," she said.

Images showed people out sunbathing and swimming at the city's inner bays.

"Maybe people are getting complacent. It almost seems like it is over," a man told 1 News.

But it is not over yet, and police are encouraging people to report those flouting the rules.

Police recorded about 300 level 3 breaches - about half recorded last Saturday.

Assistant Commander Richard Chambers said level 2 was "on the horizon", but if people continued to flout the laws we would not get there as quickly as we liked.

Reassurance visits and mobile police checkpoints were continuing though the weekend to ensure people were safe and complying with alert level 3 expectations, he said.

"Those who do not adhere to expectations are letting us all down and it is a risk we cannot afford to take. We must protect the gains we have made to date."

A Wellington resident this morning said he had never seen so many surfers at Lyall Bay.

He estimated on a regular weekend there might be up to 40 people hitting the waves, but in his 28 years in Wellington he had never seen 150.

To report concerns people could phone the 105 line or alternatively, of fill out the online form at 105.police.govt.nz