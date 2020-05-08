More than two dozen firefighters are at the University of Auckland after smoke was seen on the fourth level of a campus building.

Firefighters were called to the building on Shortland St, in central Auckland, about 4.40pm, Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underdown said.

No one was hurt, but there were reports of smoke on level 4 of a building known as "820", Underdown said.

An air-conditioning engineer had also been called to the scene and was looking into ducting of the air-conditioning system.

Around 28 firefighters, including two aerial crews and a command unit, were sent to the scene, and remained on site as of 5.45pm.