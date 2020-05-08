Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash on State Highway 51, Napier, on Thursday.

He was David Allan Trousdell, 37, of Napier.

It's understood Mr Trousdell's car collided with a truck at Te Awa. The crash on SH51, just south of the intersection with Ellison St, occurred about 11.10am.

Two fire trucks and one ambulance attended the incident, with the road closed between Ellison St and Awatoto Rd. It was finally reopened at 7pm, nearly eight hours later.

On Friday the NZ Transport Agency said further safety improvements are likely for State Highway 51 between Napier and Clive after the fatal crash.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency regional transport systems manager Oliver Postings said it was currently investigating how to make the 100km/h stretch of road along Napier's southern coast safer.

"We hope to be able to provide further details about this within the coming months," he said.

Postings said the first step in transforming the road is the already-announced removal of the passing lane north of Clive and creating a new right-turning bay into the Waitangi Regional Park which is expected to resume soon.

He said while that work is being finished, the investigation will look into setting speed limits that are safe and appropriate for the level of risk on each road, investing in proven infrastructure improvements, and investing in safety upgrades around rail level crossings.

"These safety interventions delivered through the programme will help create a road transport system that is forgiving of human mistakes and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured along this stretch of road and others."