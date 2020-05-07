More than 1000 New Zealanders a day went onto a benefit last month as the impact of Covid-19 hit.

And demand for food grants rose dramatically, by more than 300 per cent, according to just-released data.

The latest Ministry of Social Development (MSD) figures indicate a huge acceleration in jobless numbers in April, when the number of positive Covid-19 cases peaked and the alert level 4 lockdown was in place.

There were 184,404 people on a Jobseeker benefit at the end of April - a jump of 32,600 in just a month.

In all, there were 346,121 people receiving a main benefit, a 13 per cent increase since the outbreak was confirmed in this country in late February. Many of them are lining up at Work and Income for the first time.

Young people appear to have been the worst affected. The growth in 18-24 year-olds getting a Jobseeker benefit rose by 42 per cent since February, compared to 21 per cent for the rest of the population.

The number of special needs grants issued by MSD rose from 114,898 in February to 291,818 in April.

That was mostly driven by demand for food parcels, which jumped by 301 per cent - or 33 million in a single month. MSD was spending $7 million a year on the grants before the Covid crisis, but spent $33m on them in the year to April.

The benefit numbers were likely to have been far higher without the Government's wage subsidy scheme, which encourages employers to keep staff on.

In all, more than $10 billion has been paid out through the scheme.