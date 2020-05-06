Two drivers have been seriously hurt following a crash in Warkworth, north of Auckland.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on Sandspit Rd involving two vehicles which happened just before 10am.

"Both drivers have received serious injuries and are being transported to hospital, with one of those injured being airlifted," a police spokesman said in a statement.

"The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and cordons are in place on Sandspit Rd at its intersections with Matakana Rd and Sharp Rd."

Cordons are in place and are expected to remain for a couple of hours.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.