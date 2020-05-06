Air New Zealand has donated more than 8000 of its unused inflight blankets to charity.

With the airline all but grounded, it has decided to pass on the blankets to community groups and charities that need them most.

The New Zealand Red Cross, Middlemore Foundation, VisionWest, Foster Hope, SPCA and Kidz First Community Health Services have taken up the offer.

Middlemore Foundation CEO Sandra Geange says the blankets will be included in packs distributed as part of its "Send Help, Spread Hope" appeal.

The packs will be given to marae, health clinics, participants in the Healthy Homes initiative and Child Protection Services as well as at Middlemore Hospital.

She says in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, those most at risk are those struggling with asthma, bronchitis, influenza and other respiratory illnesses exacerbated by the winter cold and damp living conditions.

"The donation of the blankets by Air New Zealand is an incredible gesture at a time when it could not be more needed and welcomed. We will get these blankets straight out to those who need them the most - the young, the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and those living in unsanitary living conditions."

Red Cross humanitarian development general manager Shaun Greaves said they would provide a "wonderful boost" to its parcels being distributed to Meals on Wheels recipients and former refuge families.

"The donation means that many people in need across the country will feel warm and cared for this winter – that is amazing.

"Our parcels are intended to provide practical essentials, as well as treats, winter warmth and activities and resources that help support positive mental health, so these blankets are a perfect fit. Thank you, Air New Zealand."

Air New Zealand general manager global brand and content marketing Jodi Williams said the airline was happy to help get the blankets to those most in need.

"At such a challenging time for so many of our Kiwi communities, when demand on charitable services is high and as the cooler weather arrives, we hope these blankets will bring some warmth and comfort to individuals and families in need."

Air New Zealand worked with Altus Enterprises and Taylors Laundry to get the blankets prepared for donation.