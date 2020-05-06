A woman has been arrested after allegedly spitting at a security guard at a New World supermarket in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of disorder at the Stanmore Rd supermarket in Richmond at 6.20pm this evening.

She said a person had become aggressive and was spitting.

The police spokeswoman said one person has been taken into custody and is being processed.

A New World spokeswoman said the store took entirely the right approach by calling the police to arrest the individual.

"While the company can't comment on a matter that is with police but suffice to say we take a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour."