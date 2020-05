A police officer needed to be rescued from their car after a crash near Raglan.

The two-car crash happened just before 10am at the intersection of State Highway 23 and Mangakino Rd, near Te Uku.

The trapped officer is now out of the car and it's understood no-one was injured in the crash.

Waikato Police senior sergeant Wayne Shanks said diversions were in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area.