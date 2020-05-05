An image of a man suspected of starting an explosive fire in a west Auckland car yard has been released.

The blaze mushroomed into a fireball as plumes of smoke spread across Select Wheels Ltd in the early hours of April 30.

Emergency services received multiple calls to report the fire, with some callers saying the explosion sounded like gunshots.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene, and police cordoned off a large area while they responded.

Waitematā Police have today released a CCTV image of a man they believe to be involved in the fire.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, Area Investigations Manager for Waitematā West Police, said that no arrests had yet been made in relation to the incident, but that police were "committed to holding those responsible to account."

"We believe the male pictured can help police with our inquiries and I urge anyone who knows his identity to contact us," Williams said.

"This fire has caused a lot of damage to this business at a time that is already disruptive enough to the wider community."

Police urge anyone who has seen this man to get in touch. Photo / Supplied

Williams said police have made a number of enquiries in the days following the fire.

"Police have received information from members of the public which has been assessed and we have also executed a search warrant at another address."

Vinay Khullar, who owns the second-hand car dealership off Cambridge Lane in New Lynn, told the Herald video footage showed a man walking in around midnight, looking at various cars.

The fire started at the Select Wheels Ltd car yard in west Auckland's New Lynn. Graphic / NZHerald

He believed more people were involved but they were not caught on camera.

"They were trying to steal something ... we have absolutely no idea what has been taken. Then 45 minutes later we can see the fire's been lit," Khullar said.

The man's face was clearly caught on camera on entry, although he had later covered his face with a hoodie.

Khullar was unsure what the thief or thieves were after. A variety of cars had been damaged and broken into. "He was walking around checking cars, getting into one, getting out, lighting a cigarette - it's all been captured."

Anyone with information should Waitematā West CIB on 105 and quote the file number 200430/2875.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

