LIVE STREAM BELOW

It's day eight of alert level 3 and MPs will hear from educators who have had schools and Early Childhood Education centres open for a week.

The Epidemic Response Committee this morning is being advised by Victoria University vice-chancellor Grant Guilford, and will hear from representatives from the Early Childhood Council, the New Zealand Principals Federation, Auckland Grammar School, Oropi School, and the Hair and Beauty Industry Training Organisation.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus Covid 19: Zero new cases today - Ashley Bloomfield

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern's warning despite zero cases, Ashley Bloomfield defends Ministry of Health on Mike Hosking show - 'we do have a heart'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Woman traced four weeks after exposure

• How bad will unemployment get in New Zealand? New data to show start of the job crunch

Advertisement

Many schools and early childhood learning centres were anxious about opening their doors last week to students up to year 10 inclusive, with some saying they may refuse to do so due to Covid-19 fears.

Among those airing their concerns was the principal of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern 's old high school in Morrinsville.

The Government has asked parents to keep their children at home where possible, and last week Ardern said that message seemed to have been heard as attendance at ECE centres was at 4 per cent while year 1 to 10 attendance at schools was at 2 per cent.

‌

Ardern will outline on Thursday what life under level 2 will look like, and Cabinet will decide on Monday whether the country is ready to ease down from level 3.

Current guidelines under level 2 state that schools and ECE centres will open, with distance learning available for those unable to attend school, such as people self-isolating.

Hairdressers are also hoping to be able to open under level 2, but how that could happen with 1m physical distancing rules remains to be seen.

The committee is chaired by National leader Simon Bridges and was set up while Parliament was adjourned. It is continuing even though Parliament is sitting again in a limited capacity.