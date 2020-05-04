More than $2 million worth of methamphetamine (P) along with thousands of dollars in cash was recovered after a series of search warrants were executed in Canterbury.
Two men, aged 31 and 39, are to appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply.
Police yesterday carried out several property searches around Canterbury as part of a wider investigation into the supply of P in Canterbury.
They seized a total of 3kg of P and several thousand dollars in cash, police said.
The methamphetamine has a street value of over $2m.
Police said they continued to be "committed to identifying and disrupting criminal
syndicates involved in large scale drug distribution".
"Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local Police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
They urged anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.