Standing at the doors of an empty Auckland bus, an elderly woman was told she wasn't allowed to board.

Waiting to catch the bus home from a supermarket shop on Saturday afternoon, Gillian Dance realised she'd misplaced her AT HOP card.

The 75-year-old was told she wasn't able to board without her HOP card and couldn't pay the cash fee due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"'How am I going to get home?' I said to her.

"I was in disbelief and shock, and I'm usually pretty resilient."

At alert level 3, people are able to use public transport for reasons including accessing essential services or local businesses.

Not wanting to escalate the situation, Dance said she waited at the Blockhouse Bay stop for the next bus.

When it arrived 30 minutes later, she explained her situation and was allowed to return home.

At alert level 3, all bus services are free if passengers are accessing essential services or are essential workers. Photo / Auckland Transport

Dance, the president of Auckland Grey Power, wanted to share her experience in case other bus riders, particularly senior citizens found themselves in a similar situation.

"I am a senior citizen. I do have grey hair and I've got plenty of wrinkles. I'm not just trying to get a free ride here," Dance said.

"Nobody should be treated like this. We've been asked to be kind.

"Bus drivers should use their discretion and be understanding towards people, whatever their age."

Auckland Transport apologised for Dance's experience and said it should not have happened.

"Our policy is that people should be allowed to travel but they are reminded to bring their Hop card on their next trip, an AT spokesman said.

"We will be reminding all our bus operators about the policy and we will follow this incident up with the bus company which runs this service."

Dance urged any other senior citizens who have had a similar experience to contact their local Grey Power on 0800 473 979.

