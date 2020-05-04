

A round-the-clock medical service is to continue at City Medical in Napier.

The decision to keep the overnight "nurse-led clinic" at the privately-owned DHB-contracted centre in Wellesley Rd, Napier, was announced by Hawke's Bay District Health Board, a week after the possibility of a shut-down had been raised at a meeting with staff.

A spokesperson said it was being considered because of staff and patient safety as numbers increased again in Covid-19 alert level 3 and 2.

"The discussion with staff was part of that," the spokesperson said. "The decision to remain open is a management one after looking at the options and discussing with our staff and health partners."

Advertisement

The centre has been at least twice in the past subject of speculation about possible loss of its overnight services.

But asked if a closure was being considered before the emergence of the pandemic, the spokesperson said there are "no plans to close the centre at this time".

Further work is being done to enhance the safety of staff from any Covid-19 risk, in conjunction with the district health board's infection prevention and control team and its operations service.

The spokesperson said that since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown the number of people using the facility overnight dropped.

But this is expected to increase again, hence the need to strengthen the infection control safety for staff as patient numbers increase again.

The centre provides a doctors-led service during the daytime.