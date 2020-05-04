Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak shortly about the first day of zero Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

She will also provide an update on her plan to join Australia's Cabinet meeting tomorrow and will answer questions on alert level 2 rules.

Ardern will be giving the update after today's Cabinet meeting and will speak from the Beehive at 4pm.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus Covid 19: Zero new cases today - Ashley Bloomfield

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Rules around level 2 to be decided today

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Woman traced four weeks after exposure

• Coronavirus: Inside Sweden's unique and controversial approach to Covid-19

Advertisement

Earlier today Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced that for the first time in close to six weeks testing has not uncovered a single case across a 24-hour period.

He said it was a "time for celebration" but also didn't mean New Zealanders could become complacent.

It wouldn't be until later in the week after the incubation period which will show if there were any new cases as a result of stepping down to alert level 3.

"We're nearly there - let's not slacken off now," Bloomfield said.

There were no additional deaths to report and the death toll remains at 20. The total number of cases is 1487. One probable case had since been upgraded to confirmed but that does not change the total number of cases. There are four people in hospital.

"Clearly these are encouraging figures today but it is just one moment in time,"

Bloomfield said.

New Zealand cannot afford to squander the hard work and the advantage we've "worked so hard for", he said.

He now needed to be certain there was no community transmission so it was important continued to follow the level 3 rules as later this week they would truly know whether there were other infections due to the incubation period of Covid-19.

Advertisement

It was a risk that people now get complacent and celebrate zero cases so it was "very important" people stuck to the rules and remained diligent.

It is cause for celebration and it was symbolic of the effort that everyone had put in, Bloomfield said.

"This is the first day we've had no new cases and we want to keep it that way."