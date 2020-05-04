The Real Estate Authority (REA) has apologised to a nurse after telling her she could not attend property viewings because she "worked with unwell people" and "posed a risk to others".

Although open homes are not allowed at alert level 3, private viewings can still take place for buyers who are serious about making an offer.

But when a nurse asked if she could do so, she was told by the authority that she can only view the property virtually because she worked in the healthcare sector.

The REA has apologised and clarified that it was absolutely fine for anyone to attend private property viewings.

Open homes are not allowed at alert level 3 but private viewings can take place for buyers who are serious. Photo / Stock

Sue Johnston, a senior investigator with the authority, said in an email to the nurse that under Covid-19 rules, bubbles had to be kept as small as possible so that people are not put at risk.

"The fact that you are working with unwell people would pose a real risk to others," Johnston said.

"You could view a property by a virtual tour. You would need to speak with the licensee and let them know about your role as a health care worker. They will be able to assist with virtual tours."

The nurse, who has been looking to buy a house for over a year, said she felt prices could fall as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and now was the right time to buy.

"I don't know how many people can buy houses without actually viewing them," she said.

The nurse, who said she did not work or have any contact with Covid-19 patients, said she felt she was being discriminated against simply because she worked in the health sector.

"I just feel that we are being discriminated against," she said.

"What about other people working in hospitality, supermarkets... they too have contact with people who are outside of their bubbles."

But Martin Svehla, REA's marketing and communications manager, said it was absolutely fine for healthcare workers - and anyone else - to attend private viewings of homes if it was not possible to view them virtually.

"The only time they can't is if they have been self-isolating or in contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case within the last 14 days or if they are ill with respiratory symptoms," he said.

Svehla said the authority has apologised to the nurse for its response.

"We can see how our response to (her) could have been taken as us saying healthcare workers couldn't attend private viewings under alert level 3, and we have apologised to her for that," Svehla added.

However, there are rules when viewing properties during the current alert level.

Potential buyers are not allowed to travel between regions or if they, or anyone they live with, are unwell.

Those living in the property, including tenants, must also agree to the viewing, which must be booked in advance, and conducted in the absence of the property occupants.

No more than two people from the same bubble and the agent can attend the viewing, and all internal doors must be opened so no door handles are touched in the house.

