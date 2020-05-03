A body found in bushes in West Auckland on Friday has been confirmed as 59-year-old Calvin Wicksteed who has been missing since January.

The body was found near Epping Rd in Henderson on Friday afternoon.

"Calvin had recently been reported missing by his family, and our thoughts are

with them at this sad time," police said a statement.

His death is not being considered suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

On Friday officers clad in white boiler suits and breathing apparatus were seen scouring the area after the body was discovered.

They said the body was believed to be that of a missing person but were awaiting formal identification.

The scene has been cordoned off and a police guard remained there overnight.

Waitematā police issued a statement last week saying they had serious concerns for Wicksteed who had been missing for three months.

His family last heard from him in January and had recently reported him as missing.

Wicksteed was "typically known to frequent the Henderson area", a police statement said.

Local resident Arpit Joshi said it was "quite a shock" when several police cars pulled up at the end of their street on Friday afternoon.

"It was really sad to find out they found a body, and initially we were a bit scared, but police told us there was no danger."