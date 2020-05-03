Police are reminding Kiwis to keep outdoor activities low risk at alert level 3 after fishermen had to be airlifted to safety today by emergency workers.

"There have been two separate incidents today, one in Waimakariri and one in Peraki, where people fishing have required rescue by helicopter," said Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson.

"The incidents resulted in an emergency response from police, the helicopter service and Fire and Emergency New Zealand."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases, both linked to St Margaret's rest home cluster

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Saturday's big developments

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new clusters closed but new cases have jumped

• Coronavirus Covid 19: Cancelled - the 1pm Ashley Bloomfield show

Advertisement

As a result of the Waimakariri incident, a man has been charged with breaching the Health Notice and has been summoned to appear in the Christchurch District Court.

Robertson said this was a reminder that New Zealand was on alert level 3, restrictions are still in place and any outdoor activity should be low risk and local.

"Our message remains the same -when it comes to outdoor recreational activities we need people to stay local and apply common sense," Robertson said.

"As these two instances clearly demonstrate, if you don't do that you could risk injury or require search and rescue services.