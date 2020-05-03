Family of a woman who died after she was allegedly set alight and stabbed say they still can't comprehend what has happened.

Tania Maree Hadley died at a property she owned in May Rd, Mt Roskill on Friday morning.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Hadley's son-in-law, Macau Johnson-Hadley, said on social media: "Our mother was taken from us and did not deserve the tragic ending that it was and we still cannot comprehend the situation and what has happened."

He said the family were "currently still in plans to have Mum brought home and are organising the next steps for her so that everyone under Covid-19 rules and regulations will be able to say goodbye".

Johnson-Hadley said this was a very hard time for him and her two children Deon Johnson-Hadley and daughter Ariana Hadley.

"The home has only just been released to us and is not ready for anyone at this stage," said Johnson-Hadley, who is married to Deon.

"By all means if you wish to leave flowers outside by the letterbox like others outside the house please do and we thank you very much for this it means a lot."

Flowers placed outside Tania Hadley's Mt Roskill home.

But he said Hadley's body was not in the house and asked friends and family to stay off the property until the children were ready.

"They have things to sort and prepare first so we are not breaking any rules but still get everyone to have their final say," he said.

"The pain is still very deep and our first concern and only concern right now is having Mum returned and everything sorted for her right now."

Bouquets of flowers have been placed outside the property.

A neighbour, Samantha, tried desperately tried to save Hadley as her car went up in flames on Friday.

Samantha, who had lived next to Hadley on May Rd for 20 years, came out of her house on Friday morning after hearing a commotion outside and said the flames were about two storeys high.

She said her other neighbour then placed Hadley in a nearby shed and tried to care for her until emergency services arrived.

The 29-year-old man charged with her murder was arrested nearby.

He appeared via audio visual link at the Auckland District Court on Saturday morning, where he was granted interim name suppression following an application by his lawyer Jo Wickliffe.

A justice of the peace remanded the man in custody without plea. He is due to appear in the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.