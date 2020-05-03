There are just two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and both linked to the St Margaret's Hospital & Rest Home cluster in Auckland.

Both cases were household contacts of an employee at the rest home, the Ministry of Health said this afternoon.

The total of confirmed and probable cases in this country is now 1487 meaning and 85 per cent of all cases are now considered as recovered.

There are no more deaths.

Eight patients remain in hospital, though none are in intensive care.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today's case numbers were "encouraging" but there was no room for complacency.

"It's crucial that all New Zealanders stay vigilant and follow the guidelines of physical distancing, keeping to our bubbles, practicing good hand hygiene and if you're unwell, staying away from others and seeking medical advice," Bloomfield said.

"Today's numbers are encouraging but we can't take them for granted. As I said last week, we all have a part to play.

"We're now nearly a week into Level 3 and while there could be some excuses early on, everyone should now be more familiar with the rules, both around increased retail activity and our own social interactions.

"It's been concerning to see some behaviours continue into the weekend and ultimately, this could slow a move to Level 2.

"Continuing to be vigilant will be key in supporting a move down to Level 2 as soon as possible."

Six cases reported yesterday

Yesterday there were six new cases and another fatality, former Rosewood Rest Home resident, George Hollings, who was in his 80s, bringing the death toll to 20.

Saturday's six new cases came after a stretch of low numbers, with just one on Monday, two on Tuesday and Wednesday, three on Thursday and Friday.

Significant clusters were closed, one in Wellington and one in Auckland. Both were related to travel to the United States and both peaked at 16 cases.

A Covid-19 cluster is when 10 or more people are infected at the same event or workplace. They are considered closed if there are no new cases for 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus.

A Wellington wedding cluster has already been closed.

Meanwhile, police have received 1200 public reports of people breaching alert level 3 restrictions and have taken enforcement action against 112 people.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser urged people to resist the temptation to socialise in gatherings that would breach the restrictions.

"Under no circumstances should anyone be having a party under the alert level 3 restrictions.

"Such behaviour could waste all the sacrifices made by our team of five million over the past five weeks.

"No parties, no excuses," Fraser said.