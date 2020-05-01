For those planning a bubble-breaking party this weekend Finance Minister Grant Robertson has a simple message: "Don't be an idiot".

The plea to not undo all of the nation's hard work - with just three new Covid-19 cases recorded for the second day straight - came as Robertson revealed a steep increase in breaches of alert level 3 restrictions.

There had been 281 breaches overall since level 3 began less than three days ago, with an increase of 96 in the past 24 hours.

Of those, 77 had been prosecuted, including 31 in the past 24 hours.

There were a further 180 warnings - 61 over the past 24 hours, and 24 youth referrals, with four in the past 24 hours.

Robertson said most New Zealanders will be doing the right thing however, and this was reflected by the number of people calling out others doing the wrong thing.

There had been 2101 reports from the public at level 3, with 991 about businesses, 785 individuals, and 325 about mass gatherings, which Robertson were of particular concern.

"As we head into the weekend we are hearing increasing reports of parties at residential addresses, and clearly including people beyond that person's bubble."

For anyone planning such a party, Robertson said he had two messages:

"Number 1, cancel your plans, now.

"Number 2, be aware police will be taking a 'dim view' of this activity as part of their enforcement actions at the weekend.

"Don't be an idiot, stick to your bubble and everyone will be better off.

"We know parties have been the root of a number of clusters. The virus has proven it can spread easily during an event like this. Any uptick will mean we have to stay at level 3 longer."

Over level 3 there had been 2064 police assurance patrols, along with 2790 crime prevention patrols. Such enforcement would continue to ramp up over the weekend, Robertson said.

"It is paramount we do not lose those hard-won health gains as we move to reboot the economy."

A party involving up to 60 people at a Queenstown park in the first week of the level 4 lockdown raised the ire of the nation.

At alert level 3 people - aside from essential workers - must continue to stay within their bubbles as much as possible, and maintain a two-metre distance from those outside their bubble.

Gatherings are only permitted for wedding ceremonies, funerals and tangihanga, and no more than 10 people are permitted.