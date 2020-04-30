Kiwis might have gained their first weekend of relative freedom under alert level 3, but wild weather, including thunderstorms, is set to put a dampener on those mountain bike rides and walks.

MetService expects heavy rain, cold temperatures and storms to hit much of the country by Sunday, after a fine few days.

"With a couple more days of fine weather ahead it's a good idea to clear any gutters or drains as many places will see a spell of heavy rain over the weekend," said meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

Heavy rain is coming to much of the North Island on Sunday evening and Monday. Photo / 123RF

Auckland can expect a top of 20C today and then a cloudy Saturday with a top of 21C before showers kick in over the afternoon.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the showers will turn to possible heavy rain and strong winds that will carry on into Monday.

Unfortunately, the weekend showers are unlikely to be enough to top Auckland's dams, which were less than half full four days ago.

A broad trough of low pressure is set to to bring significant weather across Aotearoa this weekend. Heavy rain and gale winds are expected for many places, so make sure to check out your local extended forecast for the weekend at https://t.co/WmuNA9DXoJ ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/bl0utCttt8 — MetService (@MetService) April 30, 2020

Aucklanders have been heeding calls to save water, but without prolonged and significant rain, they may need to continue their water-saving ways.

Much of the country will also receive a "healthy dose" of rain, with decent showers expected in central areas including Manawatū and Northland.

Hamilton and Tauranga are also likely to see heavy rain on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures over the next four days in the low 20 degrees Celsius.

A plume of subtropical moisture will affect much of New Zealand from Saturday-Monday 🚿



Good news for those soil moisture deficits, but we’ll still need more! pic.twitter.com/QotzLBjAag — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 30, 2020

Less rain should fall on Hawke's Bay, where falls will develop in Napier and Gisborne on Sunday with both cities experiencing temperatures between 21C-23C over the next four days.

Wellington will experience a similar pattern, with patches of Friday cloud strengthening on Saturday, before rain, possibly heavy, on Sunday.

However, temperatures will be a lot lower, between 17C-18C over the next four days, dropping down to a rainy 12C next Wednesday.

Advertisement

Christchurch residents can enjoy the first weekend of alert level 3 with mostly fine weather apart from a few spots of rain on Saturday and temperatures between 21C-23C.

RainWatch – Dry on Friday then rain starts to move in on Saturday https://t.co/51ZZOAPs24 via @weatherwatchnz — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) April 30, 2020

Sunday itself will be a fine and pleasant 23C before rain develops on Monday.

A severe weather forecast, meanwhile, will likely be issued for the West Coast of the South Island, with at least 100mm of rain to fall at the weekend, with some areas looking to receive double or triple that.

And despite the inch of freedom New Zealanders have gained at alert level 3, MetService urged people to remain up to date on their local conditions.

"The adverse weather continues into next week with an influx of cool air and the risk of thunderstorms," the forecaster said.